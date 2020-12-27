David Bryant Estes, 72, Cave City, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was a son of the late Roma Estes, Sr. and Mary Pedigo Estes. He was a retired log truck driver. He was saved at Salem Baptist Church and had been attending the Temple Baptist Church.

Survivors include two children: Joyce Davidson and husband Timmy of Cave City, and Tommy Estes of Texas; two step-children: Juston Clark and wife Alena, and Miranda Sturgeon and husband Tracy; one brother, Roma Estes, Jr. and wife Teresa; two sisters: Ellie Logsdon and husband Jay, and Margaret Estes; special friends: Ronnie Stinson, Tony and Kennetha Higdon, and his Watermill Friends; seven step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Estes chose cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward funeral expenses.