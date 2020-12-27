Charles Lee Nunn, 61 of Bonnieville passed away Saturday, Dec. 26 at his home. He was the son of the late Charles & Geraldine Reynolds Nunn. He was preceded in death by a sister Jackie Stasel and two brothers Carl and MR Nunn.

He survived by one daughter Natosha Nunn, two grandchildren Jaxon & Abby Henderson, one brother Doug Nunn, step-children Jason, Amanda & Michael Philpott and step-grandchildren Hailie Grass & Travis Grass.

A graveside service for Charles Lee Nunn will be 2pm Sunday at the Memory Park Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Mouldon officiating. Visitation with the family will be after 1pm Sunday at the cemetery. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the services.