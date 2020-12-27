Bobby C. Groce, age 73, of Glasgow, died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow on September 23, 1947 to the late Ezra Groce and Dorothy Clark Edwards who still survives. Bobby was an insurance agent and a member of Glenview Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Deckard Groce; two sons, Bryan Groce (Julie) and Kelly Groce; two daughters, Michelle Willis (Barry) and Amy Jennings (Craig); eight grandchildren also survive.

A graveside service will be held at Henderson Cemetery, 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 30th.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Groce in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.