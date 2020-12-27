Philip Alexander Stout, 25, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his residence. Born December 6, 1995, in Indianapolis, IN he was the son of Melissa Ann Stout and James Thomas Brown.

He worked as a mechanic and was a Christian.

Survivors include his parents, Melissa Ann (Billy Hagan) Stout, Summer Shade and James Thomas (Tammy) Brown, Summer Shade; his son, Dax Alexander Stout; sisters, Catlin (Dalton Blythe) Stout, Tompkinsville and Emily Brown, Summer Shade; one brother, James Thomas Brown Jr, Summer Shade; four stepbrothers, Lee, Luke, Landon, and Lance Bemboom MN; grandmother, Letha Ridge, Glasgow; and two aunts, Barbara Craft and Betty Geralds.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Carolyn Brown and Elmer Muse.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Bean officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Basil Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to the funeral fund at McMurtrey Funeral Home.

Due to Covid regulations face mask will be required and social distancing encouraged.