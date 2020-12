Kentucky State Police, Bowling Green Post was called to the scene of an accident on I-65 at the 49 Mile Marker. They were assisted by the Park City Volunteer Fire Department, Cave City Fire Department, and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

Early this morning around 2:46 the Glasgow Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on North Franklin St. The fire department was assisted by the Barren County Sheriff’s office, Glasgow Police Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.