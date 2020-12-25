Barren County has been chosen to receive the following funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county: $15,981 – Phase 38 Funding.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board, made up of local officials, service agency representatives, and concerned citizens of Barren County, Kentucky, will determine how the funds awarded to Barren County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter program, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.

Barren County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Community Relief Fund for Glasgow-Barren County, Inc., Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc., and Feeding America. These agencies were responsible for providing rent/mortgage assistance, food assistance, and utility assistance during the last phase of this program.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must complete an application. Application forms may be obtained from Sherry Jones, Office of the Barren County Judge/Executive, Phone: 270/651-3338, Fax: 270/651-2844, email: sjones@glasgow-ky.com. The deadline for applications is 10:00 a.m., central time, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.