Washington QB Dwayne Haskins stripped of captainship and fined $40K after violating COVID-19 protocol

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 by the team for violating COVID-19 protocol when he partied with strippers without a mask this past weekend. The fine is the largest known for a player’s COVID-19 violation.

23-year-old Haskins told reporters Wednesday he was not at a strip club, but rather a private birthday party for his girlfriend. He admitted that he “deserved” his punishment for putting the team at risk by not wearing a mask at a large gathering. 

This is the second time Haskins has violated the league’s coronavirus protocol. Earlier in the season, he made reservations for a family member to stay at the team hotel the night before a road game against the Giants.  Haskins said he’s thus far tested negative for COVID-19.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

