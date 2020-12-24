Nelda Faye Lewis, 74, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, December 23,

2020 at T J Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Summer Shade, the

daughter of the late Jay Lynn Medley and Mary Francis Guinn Medley. She was

a CNA for 18 years at NHC Healthcare and for 16 years at T J Samson where

she retired. She also worked at Signature Healthcare for 4 years in the

kitchen. After this, she was a personal caregiver until she turned ill.

Survivors include two daughters: Vickie Turner and Teresa Brown

(Russell); one son, Ricky Lewis; three grandchildren: Ashley Taylor,

Christopher Holman, and Joey Brown (Katlyn); five great-grandchildren:

Madison, Brayden, Ayden, Weston, Payton, and Remi Jo; three sisters: Linda

Atwell, Brenda Hill, Shelia Medley, all of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a long

time friend of 19 years, William Goble; two brothers: Gary Medley and

Charles Medley; one sister, Shirley Wooten; a nephew, Eddie Gravens.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher &

Saddler Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm Saturday and after 10 am Sunday at the

funeral home.