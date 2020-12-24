Nelda Faye Lewis, 74, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, December 23,
2020 at T J Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Summer Shade, the
daughter of the late Jay Lynn Medley and Mary Francis Guinn Medley. She was
a CNA for 18 years at NHC Healthcare and for 16 years at T J Samson where
she retired. She also worked at Signature Healthcare for 4 years in the
kitchen. After this, she was a personal caregiver until she turned ill.
Survivors include two daughters: Vickie Turner and Teresa Brown
(Russell); one son, Ricky Lewis; three grandchildren: Ashley Taylor,
Christopher Holman, and Joey Brown (Katlyn); five great-grandchildren:
Madison, Brayden, Ayden, Weston, Payton, and Remi Jo; three sisters: Linda
Atwell, Brenda Hill, Shelia Medley, all of Glasgow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a long
time friend of 19 years, William Goble; two brothers: Gary Medley and
Charles Medley; one sister, Shirley Wooten; a nephew, Eddie Gravens.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher &
Saddler Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm Saturday and after 10 am Sunday at the
funeral home.