Elizabeth Joyce Bacon Bowman (Betty) of Temple Hill died Tuesday. She was born April 22, 1932, to the late Dexter Bacon, Sr, and Helen Miller Bacon. She grew up in the Freedom community and graduated from Temple Hill in 1949. Betty married Evans Bowman, May 27, 1949, they lived in Detroit for 10 years before buying a farm in Temple Hill. She was a loving wife and mom to two children and their spouses, “Granny” her favorite name to five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and “Aunt Betty” to many nieces and nephews.

Betty was saved at an early age at Freedom church and served the Lord at Union #2 Missionary Baptist Church the rest of her life and served as the church treasurer for 23 years. She opened their home and served her extended family as a warm and welcoming gathering place for decades. She served her community at Temple Hill School PTA and as the guidance counselor aide.

Survivors include two children, Gerald “Gerry” Bowman (Becky) of Temple Hill, KY, and Melanie Jones (Larry) of Loudon, TN; five grandchildren, Ashley Thomson (Richie) of Temple Hill, KY, Christopher Jones Canandaigua, NY, Christy Bartley (Chris) of Temple Hill, KY, Travis Bowman of Temple Hill, KY, and Suzanne Cunningham (Daniel) of Loudon, TN; five great grandchildren, Becca Grace Bartley, Mathias Jones, Chapel Elizabeth Thompson, Josephine Jones, and Rhett Evans Thompson; several nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Sue Carol Jaggers and Shirley Bacon both of Glasgow; brother-in-law, Rev. Gordon Larson of FL. Also, for the past six years she has been blessed to have two very special caregivers, her granddaughter, Christy Bartley, and her husband Chris.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Evans Bowman; two brothers, Joe Donald Bacon and Rev. Dexter Arnold Bacon, Jr.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Monday, December 28, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.

For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed at 2:00pm Monday at www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome.