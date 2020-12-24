David Earl Lyon, 66, of Tompkinsville, passed away Wednesday, December

23rd, at Monroe County Medical Center .

He married Mary Ruth Bartley in Lebanon, TN. He was a 1973 graduate of

Tompkinsville High School & self-employed Construction worker.

David Earl is survived by his wife Mary Ruth Lyon, son, Jeremy Todd Lyon,

of Glasgow, . two daughters, Jodi Deckard, of

Tompkinsville, ; Jennifer Delk of Franklin, , 5

grandchildren, Brantley Lyon, Halee & Kayson Deckard, Addelyn & Chase Delk.

Funeral Service for David Earl Lyon will be held 1 PM on Monday, December 28th at Yokley Trible

Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, . Dr. Jerry Neal Bean will officiate,

burial will follow in the White Cemetery in Sulphur Lick, .

Visitation will be held 4:30 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, December 27th at Yokley

Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, & 8 AM to 1 PM on Monday, December

28th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, .

Donations suggested to the Backpack Program or White Cemetery.