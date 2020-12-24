Allen Roger Walters, age 70, of Bonnieville, , passed away Wednesday,December 23, 2020, at his residence, . He was a member ofthe Calvary Baptist Church. and a retired truck driver. He was the son of the late Jad A. Walters, Jr. and the late Mildred BryantWalters. He was also preceded in death by a brother William “Penny” Waltersand a sister Linda Duckworth. He is also survived by his wife, Pam Coomer Walters; one daughter, LeAnnKidd (Andy), Munfordville, ; one son, Robert “Bub” Walters, Munfordville,; two sisters, Nettie Jenkins (Tom), Elizabethtown, , Lisa Burnett,Elizabethttown, ; two brothers, Howard Walters, John Walters (Cheryl),Frankfort, ; four grandchildren, Dakota Kidd (fiance, Samantha), KarissaKidd, Colin Walters (Myra Perry), Nicholas Walter; five great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, December 26,2020 and from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 27, 2020 Brooks FuneralHome. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at BrooksFuneral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating.Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home to help withfuneral expenses.Interment will be at Memory Park Cemetery, Bonnieville, .