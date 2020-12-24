Robert Thomas “Bobby” Hiser, 70, of Hiseville passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the home of his son in McDaniels, Kentucky. Bobby was born October 9, 1950 the son of the late Leroy and Susan Hiser. He was a member of the House of Prayer Church.

Bobby was a graduate of Metcalfe County High School and after graduation joined the United States Army. After serving his time in the Military he became a truck driver and farmer.

Besides his parents Bobby was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers. Radina Hiser, Betty Dile, Bernice Hays, Ronnie, Don and William Webster Hiser.

Bobby is survived by two children. Stacy Hiser and wife Connie of McDaniels, Kentucky. Cynthia Cross of Glasgow. A sister Ann Brown of Edmonton. Eight grandchildren. Carlus Hiser, Cassie (Jamie) Hittle, Ameena (Devon) Laxton, Natasha (Emma) King, Aingeal (Justin) Wilson, Amber Cross, Kyle Cross and Chasity Mutter. Twelve great-grandchildren also survive.

Graveside services for Robert Thomas Hiser will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Hiser Cemetery near Center, Kentucky. Services will be provided by the DAV chapter of Glasgow.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mr. Hiser.