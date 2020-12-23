Wednesday 23rd December 2020
Vanna Lee (Shirley) Bennett

Vanna Lee Shirley Bennett, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 20th, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

Vanna Lee was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 16, 1943, a daughter of the late Mary T (Tooley) and Mitchell  Shirley, Sr.

She was a homemaker and member at the Church of the First Born Saint in Tompkinsville.

Vanna is survived by four sons Eddie, husband of  Stacey Bennett, of Tompkinsville, KY;  Joe, husband of  Carolyn Bennett, of Tompkinsville, KY;  Robert, husband of  Andria Bennett, of Tompkinsville, KY;  Walter, husband of  Jean Bennett, of Indiana.

She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, Tony, Marie, Shawn, Amber, Taylor, Ticha, Rae Rae, Mara, Drew, Prince, JoJo, Joseph, Heaven, Kiara, Kyiesha, Malachi, Mataya, Justin, Jerica & Quincey, 26 great-grandchildren, niece, Claire Crawford & Nate, nephews, Fred Shirley & Christy & Alexander Shirley

Preceded in death by parents, Mitchell & Mary T Shirley, husband, Eddie L. Bennett Sr., brother, Mitchell Shirley Jr. & sister, Rosie Coe

Graveside services with burial to follow will be Thursday December 24th at Mt. Nebo Cemetery .

No visitation at the funeral home.

