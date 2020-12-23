Ricky Lee Curtis, 58, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 23rd, at his home.

Ricky was born in Tompkinsville, KY on June 1, 1962, a son of the late Catherine (Dale) Frazier and Thomas Creed Curtis.

On June 3, 2001, he married Trena Curtis, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY

Other than his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Trena Gail Parker (Brendon), and

Josslyn Reed; two grandchildren, Kensley and Conner Parker.

Ricky is preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, brother, Michael David Curtis, and sister, Benita Bryant.

Due to Covid-19, private graveside services will be held. Burial will be at Ricky’s home at

Willhoite-Curtis Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.