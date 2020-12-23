Phillip Gordan “Cowboy” Cornwell, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Tri-Star Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

He was born November 11, 1949 in Scottsville, KY to the late Ralph Cornwell and Violet Tabor Cornwell. He married Janice Webb Cornwell who precedes him in death. He served in the United States Army 101st Airborne. He was an Aeronautical Mechanic and retired from U.S. Air. He also retired from Mercer Transportation where he worked in trucking. Driving was his true passion as he loved driving everywhere. He also enjoyed working cattle and being on the farm. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local #154 and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son, Jason Cornwell and wife Abbye of Simpsonville, SC;

One daughter Shannon Hoffman and husband Glenn of Firestone, CO;

One brother Camilus Cornwell of Scottsville KY;

Two sisters Patty Cornwell and Sue Jackson both of Scottsville KY;

Three grandchildren; Joseph, Patrick and Ivye Cornwell all of Simpsonville, SC also survive.

In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death by a sister-law Tressie Cornwell and a brother in-law John Jackson.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 2:00-6:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home and after 7:30AM Monday, December 28, 2020 until time of the funeral service.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Grace Baptist Church and can be made at the funeral home.

In accordance with the Governor’s Mandate, social distancing and face coverings are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available at this time.