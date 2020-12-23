Eva York Moore, 94, of Lafayette, TN, formerly of Gamaliel, KY, and of Kokomo, IN, passed away Tuesday, December 22nd, at Stonecrest Assisted Living in Lafayette, TN.

Eva was born in Macon County, TN on August 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Minnie (Raines) and William W.York.

She was a homemaker and member of Gamaliel Methodist Church.

Eva was married to William “Bill” Moore, who preceded her in death on September 18, 2000.

Eva is survived by a daughter, Paulette Name, of Phoenix, AZ; four sons Billy Sadler, of Kokomo, IN; Cliff Sadler, of Lafayette, TN; Stan Sadler, of Kokomo, IN; and Greg Sadler, of Lafayette, TN. 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren & 13 great-great-grandchildren also survive.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Blakley, and eight brothers, four sisters & the father of her children Channie Sadler.

Due to Covid-19, all services will be private. Burial is in Gamaliel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eva’s memory may be made to Gamaliel Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.