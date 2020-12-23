Bowling Green REAL ID office opens

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear today announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Regional Driver Licensing Office in Bowling Green has moved into larger, permanent quarters that will accommodate customers while maintaining social distance and all necessary COVID-19 public health protocols.

It is one of 12 permanent regional offices the cabinet currently has established in a network that eventually will number about two dozen offices around the commonwealth to handle driver licensing. The expanded office, 360 East Eighth Ave., Suite 111, in Bowling Green, is just steps away from the previous, temporary location.

Like all other KYTC regional offices, the Bowling Green office adheres to Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work guidelines to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“We are offering essential, in-person public services while taking care to do so in a way that protects public health,” said Gov. Beshear. “Those essential services include issuing, renewing and replacing operator’s licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”

Even with the availability of KYTC regional offices, the Governor encouraged anyone who can do so to renew or replace credentials by mail or drop-off, thereby limiting person-to-person contact. Those whose licenses, permits or ID cards were lost or expired – or will expire – any time from March 1, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2021 and who do not require driver testing by Kentucky State Police and have no change of address or name may apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence. Check with the clerk as to preferred method, such as drop-off form or mail-in form. The forms can be downloaded here.

In-person services at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Bowling Green are limited at this time to the following:

Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident;

Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;

Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment;

Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;

Issuance of REAL ID or standard licenses for new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing.

The same services are offered at other KYTC regional driver licensing offices in Paducah, Madisonville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead, Somerset, Richmond, Columbia, Jackson and Prestonsburg. KYTC also has temporary regional offices operating by appointment only at Catlettsburg, Florence and Louisville-Bowman Field.

“The new Bowling Green office expands an important customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But we are doing so in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. That includes social distancing, wearing face masks and having a sanitized work station for every customer.”

The Bowling Green office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central. It will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Applicants may make appointments online at drive.ky.gov. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins. To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicles and will be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.

To maintain the safest possible environment, office employees and customers will adhere to Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing a mask. Social distancing will be observed. Surfaces will be cleaned and touch pad equipment sanitized after each use. The complete list of Healthy at Work requirements can be found at Healthy at Work.

