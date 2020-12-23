Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Dec. 14, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred from Dec. 14-19, 2020. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioners deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Dec. 14, 2020:

Richard A. Mutter and Claire Mutter to David D. Dutton and Bettelynn Dutton, Lot 3, Meadowview Estates, $29,000.

Jadee LLC to Chadwick W. Childress and Shelia K. Childress, multiple parcels, Burns Way, $120,000.

Dennis W. Bartley to Kenneth R. Hoskins and Tammy L. Hoskins, 2 Parcels, Yellow Buckeye Lane, $55,000.

Tyler Mikale Sadler and Kurtis L. Jackson, .275 acres (Lot 57), Meadow Drive, $139,000.

Michael L. Williams and Amanda J. Williams to George Amador, Lot 7, Farmington Heights Subdivision, $10,000.

Amy J. Allen to James R. Allen, 59.353 acres, Martin Road.

Jeffery C. Harper and Pam L. Harper to Rita Coomer (Trustee), Jeffery C. Harper and Pam L. Harper, multiple parcels, Barren County.

Dec. 15, 2020:

Shirley A. Ross and David Ross to Kylie A. Ross, 2.658 acres, A.L. Shirley Road.

Rondal T. Bryant and Vickie J. Bryant to Amy J. Bryant Allen, Lot 9, Country Club Estates (No. 2), $245,000.

Donna Nuckols to Larry R. Brown and Kimberly A. Brown, Lots 6 and 7, Bob Lewis Road, $245,000.

Dec. 16, 2020:

Patty A. Frisco Hood to Bobby Combs, Sherry Combs and Christian Combs, .701 acres, Arnold Drive, $158,000.

Charles E. Turner to Ira R. Borntreger and Laura Borntreger, 21.500 acres, Potato Cave Road, $64,500.

Lucas Cove Development Inc. to Timothy L. Bradley and Sandra L. Bradley, Lot 10 and 11, Grimes Way, $64,800.

Charles E. Turner to Elmer R. Borntreger and Rebecca Miller, 18.124 acres, Tompkinsville Road, $54,728.

Gary Lee Gettle Jr. and Danielle D. Gettle to Rachel H. Brown and Anthony S. Brown, 1.976 acres, Smith Road, $185,000.

Dec. 17, 2020:

Linda G. Watkins and James H. Watkins to Phillip W. Bryant and Natalie J. Bryant, 1.423 acres, Watson Road, $120,000.

Larry Upchurch to Jose Juan Montalvo Gonzalez and Carmer Eliana, Multiple Lots, Strader Subdivision, $20,000.

David Cash and Carla Cash to Ann Cash, .756 acres (Lot 10), Chase Way

Michael Cassady and Renee D. Cassady to Zane D. Martin and Gabrielle S. Martin, .608 acres (Lot 2), Park City-Glasgow Road, $160,000.

Matthew Stout and Audrey Stout to Nita J. Morgan and Scott H. Morgan, 1.849 acres, Potato Cave Road, $65,000.

Keller Fishback and Michelle Fishback to Russell G. Yonker, Multiple Lots, Dawson Lane, $16,500.

Jody L. Solis-Mitchell to Keller Fishback and Michelle Fishback, 1.000 acres, Rich Road, $11,550.

Loretta J. Weber to Uriel A. Calderon and Juana P. Martinez, Lot 53, Kilgore Addition, $95,000.

Charles D. Houchens and Tara M. Houchens to Andrew Grinstead and Amiee M. Grinstead, 5.467 acres, Barren County, $15,000.

Dec. 18, 2020:

Estate of Doris J. Pharris to MHC Diamond Caverns LLC, Unit Week 37 (Unit PC-4), Players Club Building.

Byron D. Jefferies and Connie D. Jefferies to Rudolph W. Milliner and Phyllis G. Milliner, Lot 2, Yellow Buckeye Lane, $250,000.

Les Neville, Ashley Neville, Steve Neville and Sarah Neville to Joey D. Crews, 9.828 acres, Barren County, $9,000.

City of Cave City, Kentucky, to Carl L. Sublett and Beverly A. Sublett, .14 acres, School House Lane, $4,000.

Barbara Erwin, Rebecca Simmons and Tony Simmons to Booth Contracting LLC, Lot 25 and 26, Trimble Lane, $3,500.

Gerald Loewen and Cheryl Loewen to Carson W. Jantz and Brittany R. Jantz, 43.510 acres, Mt. Zion Road, $1,282,780.

Sunil K. Muppala and Madhavi K. Muppala to Anthony D. Wright and Pamela M. Wright, 2 Tracts, North Jackson Highway, $550,000.

Michelle Brannum and Phillip Brannum to Joshua Kantosky, Lot, Old Bowling Green Road, $70,000.

Douglas Sturdivant and Leslie Sturdivant to Wayne Shelton and Semra Shelton, 2 Parcels, Lucas Road.

Dec. 19, 2020:

Darrell M. Cassady and Marcia A. Cassady to Joshua S. Cook and Mitzy S. Payne Cook, .75 acres, Indian Point Subdivision, $19,900.

