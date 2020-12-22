Ricky Dale Stewart, 54, of Roundhill passed away at 6:00 PM Monday Dec. 21, 2020 at his home.

The Grayson County native was a construction worker and a 1983 graduate of Grayson County High School. He was a son of the late Cleo Stewart Jr. and Barbara Dennison Stewart.

A public walk-through visitation is scheduled for 5-7 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home. Other services are private. Burial will take place in Stewart Cemetery.

Surviving are a son, Josh Stewart of Leitchfield; a daughter, Christina Roof of Leitchfield; his girlfriend, Paula Johnson; two sisters, Gwen Carrier and Tracy Rempher both of Louisville; a brother, Terry Rempher of Louisville; and seven grandchildren, Aaron Stewart, Christopher Stewart, Kiya Roof, Stephen Hunter Banks, Taylen Roof, Taylor Roof and Sophia Higdon.