Marie Barnard McCoy, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, a retired employee of General Electric and A. O. Smith, former employee of the Allen County War Memorial and member of Red Hill General Baptist Church and Scottsville Lion’s Club. She was a daughter of the late Jim Tom Bailey Turner and Ruthie Bell Davenport Turner and wife of the late Nelson Eugene McCoy.

She is survived by her husband: Jerry Barnard, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Tommy McCoy and wife, Sheila, Edmonton, KY;

2 daughters: Penny Blankenship and fiance’, Bryan Goodknight, Scottsville, KY and Anna Isasi and husband, Henry, KY;

1 brother: Bill Turner and wife, Betty, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Ann Combs and husband, Doug, Holland, KY;

11 grandchildren: Cody Stephens, Daniel Stephens, Drake McCoy, Cassie Poynter, Austin England, Dillan Blankenship, Cierra Blankenship, Ashley Blankenship, Raven Tuttle, Jorja Tuttle and Braxton Burchett;

Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother: Joe Turner.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Lynn Herrington officiating and burial in Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and after 7:00 a.m Wednesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are required and there is no PUBLIC lounge available.