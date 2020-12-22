Leon Spencer, 79, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Chandler Park Memory Care in Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Dollar General, a Kentucky Colonel and member of the National Guard in Alabama and Chatom Alabama Shrine Club. He was a son of the late Guy Gregory Spencer and Mary Virginia Puckett Spencer Jones.

He is survived by his wife: Jeannie Westfall Spencer, Bowling Green, KY;

1 son: David Vernon Spencer, New Albany, IN;

1 daughter: Sara Spencer Rather and husband, Robbie, Bowling Green, KY;

1 brother: Larry Spencer and wife, Kathy, Alvaton, KY;

2 grandchildren: Amelia Brayden Rather and Spencer Reed Rather;

He was preceded in death by 5 children: Danny Vance Spencer, Todd Burton Spencer, Wendi Lynn Spencer, Stephanie Gayle Spencer and Elizabeth Anne Spencer.

Memorial services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.