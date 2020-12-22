H.B. Arnold Lobb, age 86, of Brownsville, departed this life on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Baptist Health of Hardin County. The Barren County native was born on August 8, 1934 to the late Hiram Boyd and Addie Lois Lawrence Lobb. He was married to his best friend, Dorothy Lobb, who survives.

In the early 1950’s, Mr. Lobb was a U.S. Navy electronics technician first class aboard the destroyer escort USS Daniel A. Joy. He returned home to Park City and opened his own business in electronics and television repair. He later moved his business to Brownsville, where he also became co-owner in the first cable t.v. system, until he sold out and retired in 1998. He was also a founding member and captain of the Rescue Squad in Park City. Mr. Lobb was saved at the age of 16, and was of the Baptist faith.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Dwayne Lobb (Laura), Boyd Lobb (Carrie) and Thomas Willoughby; five daughters, Connie Masterson, Emily Hendricksen (Nathan), Donna Vincent (Ronnie), Mary St. Onge (Roger) and Rosa Stewart (Tommy); thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of friends.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery.

THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –