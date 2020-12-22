George Duane Osborne, 84, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Deane and Edna Ann Walker Osborne. He was retired from SKF in Glasgow.

He is survived by his wife: Rietta Lois Dumwalt Osborne; three children: Diane G. Cook, Jennifer L. Richardson and Scott D. Osborne; one stepson: Don B. Coleman; Several other family members survive.

There will be no services. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family.