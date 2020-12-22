Delilah Elizabeth Dalton Holder, 75 of Alvaton died Monday, December 21 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren county native was a daughter of the late Dewit and Olis White Dalton and is preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.

She was a retired registered nurse for Greenview Regional Hospital.

Her loving family left to cherish her memories are her husband, Wayne Holder; five daughters, Robin Epperson (Todd), Tonia Moore (Jay), Rhonda Schmidt, Karen Bliven (Rich) and Kim Mooney (David); 11 grandchildren, Amanda, Brandon, Cameron, Meagan, Matthew, Morgan, Sarah, Chase, Sesily, Hallie and Sophie; five great grandchildren, Taylor, Lincoln,Eden, Iden and Marilyn; several nieces and nephews and her special loving furbaby, Shelby.

There will be no service at this time as cremation was chosen under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. the family request that donations be made to Warren County Humane Society in her memory.