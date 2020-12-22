Alberta Lee McDonald Gardner, age 94, of Horse Cave, KY, formerly of the Linwood Community, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. The Hart Memorial High School graduate was also a cheerleader. She was a retired teacher’s aide with Hart County Board of Education, homemaker and a member of the Aetna Grove Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, VBS worker and was an active member of the WMU.

She was the daughter of the late Torrence McDonald and the late Birtie Bunnell McDonald and wife of the late Clarence Gardner. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Henry & Louie McDonald and 3 sisters, Bertha Mae Sturgeon, Frances Louise Brownfield, Dixie Handy.

She is survived by one son, Gary Gardner (Ramona), Munfordville, KY; one grandson, Jonathan Gardner (Alesia), Munfordville, KY; two great granddaughters, Madeline and Sarah Gardner.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon CT, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon CT, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Barry Locke officiating. Interment will be at Aetna Grove Cemetery, Summersville, KY.

The service will be livestreamed on our facebook page www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family

Memorial contributions can be made to Gideon’s International, Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or Kentucky Baptist Home for Children.