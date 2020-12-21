Monday 21st December 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

William Ray “Billy Ray” Robertson

  • @ 7:47 am

William Ray “Billy Ray” Robertson age 34 of Horse Cave passed away Friday at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.  He was a cook at Appleby’s and a member of the Clear Point Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Billy Ray is survived by his wife Sabrina, his daughters Evalin and Neveah; His parents William Gordon & Bonita Robertson of Horse Cave, a sister Mary Barnes & her husband Justin and a nephew Adam Barnes

The family chose cremation and will have a memorial service at a later time. Sego Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with their cremation choice.

 

 

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC