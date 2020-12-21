William Ray “Billy Ray” Robertson age 34 of Horse Cave passed away Friday at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was a cook at Appleby’s and a member of the Clear Point Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Billy Ray is survived by his wife Sabrina, his daughters Evalin and Neveah; His parents William Gordon & Bonita Robertson of Horse Cave, a sister Mary Barnes & her husband Justin and a nephew Adam Barnes

The family chose cremation and will have a memorial service at a later time. Sego Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with their cremation choice.