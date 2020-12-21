Tim Atwell age 58 of Horse Cave passed away Friday at the Norton Women & Children Hospital in St. Matthews. Tim was a retired employee with R.R. Donnelley and was currently self-employed with his commercial mowing business.

Tim was an avid fisherman and his passion was being a member of the R.R. Donnelley bass club and their basketball team. Tim enjoyed talking, he would strike up a conversation with strangers and would get to know them before leaving. Tim was a member of the Rowletts Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph & Anita Atwell and his brother David Atwell.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 35 years Cindy Mansfield Atwell; His son Ryan Atwell & his wife Shelby and his pride and joy, his grandson Jase Ryan Atwell.

Funeral services for Tim Atwell will be 1pm Monday, Dec. 21st in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Coats officiating. Burial will follow in the Garvin Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon until 8pm and will continue after 9am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial donations be given to the Rowletts Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Association.