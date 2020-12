Ronnie Joseph Berryman, age 64, of Glasgow, KY passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at NHC in Glasgow. Born September 12, 1956, he was a son of the late Roger and Ella Phillips Berryman.

Survivors include sons Matthew Berryman and Bradford Lee Berryman; and grandchildren, Benji, Alyssa and Remington Berryman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family