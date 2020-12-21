Rachel Lovern Shirley, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday,
December 20, 2020 at Glenview Health Care Center. She was a daughter of the
late Fred E. and Geneva Meredith Ford. She was a member of Lone Star
Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son: Alan Shirley (Barbara); three daughters: Connie
Bragg (Paul), Lessa Houchen (Don) and Kim Gaddie (Terry); one brother:
Freddie Ford (Portia); one sister: Debbie Buckwalter (Jeff); nine
grandchildren: Laura Beth McClellan, Jamie Houchen Embry, Paige Houchen,
Chase Gaddie, Andy Gaddie, Helena Shirley, Taylor Cary and Brandi Cary;
twelve great-grandchildren: Leah, Lexi, McKinley, Corbin, Jackson, Lawson,
Rylin, Paisley, Paxton, Easton, Peyton and Carter.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Lee
Shirley; one sister: “Eveaughan” Mathis.
Funeral will be 5:00 pm, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler
Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will
be after 2:00 pm Tuesday until time for services at the funeral home.