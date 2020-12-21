Rachel Lovern Shirley, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday,

December 20, 2020 at Glenview Health Care Center. She was a daughter of the

late Fred E. and Geneva Meredith Ford. She was a member of Lone Star

Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son: Alan Shirley (Barbara); three daughters: Connie

Bragg (Paul), Lessa Houchen (Don) and Kim Gaddie (Terry); one brother:

Freddie Ford (Portia); one sister: Debbie Buckwalter (Jeff); nine

grandchildren: Laura Beth McClellan, Jamie Houchen Embry, Paige Houchen,

Chase Gaddie, Andy Gaddie, Helena Shirley, Taylor Cary and Brandi Cary;

twelve great-grandchildren: Leah, Lexi, McKinley, Corbin, Jackson, Lawson,

Rylin, Paisley, Paxton, Easton, Peyton and Carter.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Lee

Shirley; one sister: “Eveaughan” Mathis.

Funeral will be 5:00 pm, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler

Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will

be after 2:00 pm Tuesday until time for services at the funeral home.