Jared Bowman “J.B.” Hurt, 85, of Edmonton passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 in Bowling Green after an illness. Born May 31, 1935 he was the son of the late Prentice and Anice Howell Hurt.

J.B. was a farmer and had for over 60 years cared for the Reed Farm in Metcalfe County. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and can be remembered also, when CB radios where popular using the handle 99 and BW. On August 11, 1954 he married the love of his life Geneva Piercy Hurt. They where married for 66 years at the time of his death.

Besides his wife J.B. is survived by the following. Two daughters. Brenda Froedge and her husband Mike (who looked to J.B. as a second father). Emily Perkins and her companion Matt Jessee all of Edmonton. A sister Margaret Sandidage of Hardyville. Four grandchildren. Jordon Froedge (Felicia), Sarah Matheson, Karli Perkins and Danya Perkins. Five great grandchildren. Brianna Matheson, Bailee Matheson, Autumn Froedge, Bryden and Bryson Bryant. Besides his parents J.B. was preceded in death by a brother Mitchell Hurt.

Funeral services for J.B. Hurt will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Burial will follow in the Mann Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/butlerfuneralhome at 11:00 AM Tuesday, to participate in the live stream of the funeral celebration. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Hurt in person must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.