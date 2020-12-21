Irbel “Jr.” Buford, 90, Glasgow, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at home surroundedby family. A native of Beckton, KY, he was the son of the late Inman Buford andEthel Mae Fant Buford. He was employed by General Motors, Glasgow Country Club andBotts Real Estate/Construction. He was an avid UK fan.In addition to his parents, his son Lionel Buford, four brothers Edward, JohnGarnett, William, and W.C.; two sisters, Mary Austin and Lucy Brown and onegrandson, Jaymond “Big J” Buford preceded him in death.Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Jean Wathel Buford; two sons, Rev.James Buford (Pamela) of Hickory Hills, TN and Jeff Buford of Glasgow, KY; twodaughters, Roxanne Tobin (Ronnie) of Indianapolis, IN and Yolanda Buford Demaree(George)of Louisville; one brother, Elbert Buford of Denver, CO; 12 grandchildren,27 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Private funeral services will be at 1pm, (CST), Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at HayesBrothers Funeral Home, 506 S. Lewis Street, Glasgow. Private burial at Barlow Cemetery will follow. A walk through viewingwill be held from 11:00am-1:00pm (CST).In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubof Glasgow -Barren County, 100 Cheatham Street, Glasgow, KY 42141. Website:bgcglasgowbarren.org Attendance at the service will be limited to 25 individuals designated by thefamily. The service may be watched live on the Hayes Brothers Funeral Home Facebookpage. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hayes Brothers Funeral Home. Onlinecondolences may be expressed at http://www.Hayesbrothersfuneralhomeglasgow.com or onthe Hayes Brothers Funeral Home Glasgow Facebook page.