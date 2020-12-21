Dorothy Jean Cowles Herrington, 89 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 19 at her residence.

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Minerva Jane Cassiday Cowles and wife of the late Maury Herrington.

She was preceded in death by her nephew Jimmie Wilson. Dorothy was a bank teller at Citizens National Bank, a member of Oakland Baptist Church and Warren County Homemakers.

Leaving to cherish her memories is her twin sister, Margie Cowles Wilson; a niece, Susann Wilson Butler (Devin); a great nephew, Corbin Wilson; a great niece, Lindsey Blevins (Meritt) and a great great nephew, Oakes C Blevins.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland Baptist Church with burial at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

The family request inlieu of flowers donations be made to Oakland Baptist Church P O Box 154, Oakland, KY 42159