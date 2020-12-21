Betty Jean Cardwell, 81 of Oakland died Thursday , December 17 at her residence.

The Logan County native was a daughter of the late Henry Green and Annie Thomason Green.

She was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Basham, two daughters, Deloris Basham and Shirley Cardwell, two grandsons, Bradley Bradshaw and Bobby Key.

She was a retired employee of Scott’s Tobacco Barn and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband, Doug Cardwell; two daughters, Tawanna Key (Bobby) and Debbie Thomason (Dennis); one son, Larry Basham (Mary); 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.