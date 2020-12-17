Thursday 17th December 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Major League Baseball Recognizes Negro Leagues as “Major League” With Stats To Be Added To MLB Records

  • @ 4:50 am

Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league, and said it will count statistics and official records from its thousands of Black players. MLB said in a news release on Wednesday that it is “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” with the elevation of the Negro Leagues to major league status.  About 3,400 players in seven Negro Leagues competed from 1920 to 1948 as “major league-caliber ballplayers,” MLB said.

MLB officials had discussions with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and the Negro League Researchers and Authors Group, and considered studies by other baseball researchers before the decision was made to reclassify the Negro Leagues.

The Negro National League I, which operated from 1920 through 1931, was the first of the Negro Leagues. The Eastern Colored League ran from 1923 to 1928. The American Negro League operated in 1929. The East-West League and Negro Southern League each operated in 1932.

MLB gives 1920-1948 Negro Leagues ‘Major League’ status

Via www.reuters.com
Major League Baseball (MLB) is elevating the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 to “Major…
 

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC