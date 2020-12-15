Cleveland Indians To Keep Name Through ’21 Season Before Making Change

The Cleveland Indians confirmed they will be changing their name; however, team owner Paul Dolan said on Monday that the club will keep the Indians nickname for the 2021 season. Cleveland will also keep the name and uniforms next year as it goes through the process of picking a new name.’

Dolan told the Associated Press, “We’ll be the Indians in 2021 and then after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name. We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right. But we’re not going to do something just fo the sake of doing it. We’re going to take the time we need to do it right.” In 2018, Cleveland distanced itself from the “Chief Wahoo” logo, and beginning in the 2019 season, the “Chief Wahoo” logo was no longer present on the club’s uniforms.

