Police Kill Gunman Who Opened Fire Outside New York Cathedral

According to the New York Police Department, police shot and killed an armed suspect who allegedly opened fire outside a Manhattan cathedral as carolers sang on the steps of the church.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said that none of the carolers or people nearby were injured or killed in the incident which took place outside of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on 112th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Shea told reporters at a news conference that the carolers were ending their singing around 3:45 p.m. when an unidentified man opened fire near the doors of the church. Police responded immediately and opened fire at the suspect, who was struck in the head and killed, the commissioner said.

Two semi-automatic firearms were recovered from the scenee, as well as a bag allegedly contained gasoline, rope, wire, multiple knives, a Bible and tape. The NYPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Man killed after opening fire outside New York City cathedral Via www.nbcnews.com The shooting occurred after a Christmas concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

Editorial credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com