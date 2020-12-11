Friday 11th December 2020
Ellen DeGeneres Announces She Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

Ellen DeGeneres announced in a statement on Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.  

DeGeneres wrote on Twitter: “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. Please stay healthy and safe,” she concluded. “Love, Ellen.”

DeGeneres, 62, did not indicated how her diagnosis will affect production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has been filming without an in-studio audience and with a mix of virtual and in-person celebrity guests since season 18 premiered in September. During the premiere, DeGeneres addressed allegations of workplace toxicity that had surfaced over the summer, saying “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

