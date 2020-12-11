Adolphus man dies in Thursday car wreck

ADOLPHUS, Ky. – An Allen County man was killed Thursday after he crashed into another car.

Kentucky State Police said the two-vehicle collision happened just after 4:30 p.m. The collision happened on U.S. 31-E.

Police say Luther Tuttle Jr., 75, was driving a Lincoln Town Car southbound along the roadway near the intersection of Carter Church Road. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound along the road. Robert Dyer, 69, of Nashville, Tenn. was driving the truck.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Tuttle crossed the center line and entered into the northbound lane of travel and struck Dyer’s vehicle.

Tuttle was pronounced dead at the scene. Dyer was flown to Skyline Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is incomplete. Kentucky State Police continue to investigate.