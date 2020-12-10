Three businesses join to help children, families during Christmastime

Trevent Hayes, owner and operator of Hayes Brothers Funeral Home, stands near the funeral home along South Lewis Street in Glasgow on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Hayes is one of three business owners involved in an operation to help families and children in need this holiday season.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Three organizations have donated money to one cause that seeks to serve members of the community that may need help this holiday season.

The Peoples Bank, Hayes Brothers Funeral Home and Who U Wit Motorcycle Club have invested nearly $5,000 to the initiative.

The group normally buys several gifts and allows people to come and select which ones fit their needs. However, that’s not the case this year.

“Because of the pandemic, we’re actually doing it a little different,” said Hayes Brothers Funeral Home owner and operator, Trevent Hayes. “We’re actually accepting requests.”

Hayes said they want to help with any need. That includes clothing needs, Christmas gifts or even an unpaid bill.

“We’re going to try to do 25 families,” Hayes. “It’s just whatever we can do to help.”

Hayes said he sought a way to give back to the area three years ago.

“I felt terrible being in the community – making money from the community,” Hayes said. “I thought ‘what can I do to reinvest in the community?’”

It was after Thanksgiving that Hayes said he wanted to extend his efforts and provide further assistance.

“We saw kids that walked back and forth to Bunche to the soup kitchen,” Hayes said.

Hayes said there are not limits attached to the group’s help.

“If somebody sends me a message and says, ‘hey, my kids need coats,’” Hayes said, “We’ll buy them Christmas coats and wrap them up so that they can actually have something.”

“We’re hoping to be able to spend a couple hundred dollars a piece on a family or a kid,” Hayes said.

Those wishing to inquire about the initiative should call any of the three partners involved. The Peoples Bank can be reached at (270) 629-5626. Hayes Brothers Funeral Home can be reached at (270) 651-3221.

“To me, there’s nothing more precious than seeing a kid be excited about something,” Hayes said.