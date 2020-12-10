President-elect’s son Hunter Biden Facing Federal Investigation Over Taxes

President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that his “tax affairs” are under federal investigation. In a statement released by the president-elect’s transition office, the younger Biden said he learned about the investigation on Tuesday. He did not disclose details of the matter.

Hunter Biden said in a statement: “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.” Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Biden has long been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections. Trump and his supporters also raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration’s dealings with the Eastern European nation.

Biden’s transition team said in a statement: “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Editorial credit: Devi Bones / Shutterstock.com