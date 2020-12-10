Man leads BCSO on chase from Lick Branch, Hollow Roads

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Barren County man was traveling along Lick branch Road when he began a pursuit with police in a stolen vehicle.

A Barren County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling along Lick Branch Road in the eastbound direction. He encountered a truck traveling in the westbound direction. When the deputy activated his lights and siren, the vehicle did not stop.

The vehicle actually sped away from police.

Timothy R. Guess, 33, began to drive the vehicle in an erratic manner. He passed other vehicles in the double yellow zones, failed to stop at stop signs and drove at a high rate of speed, police said.

The pursuit ended after Guess struck a sheriff’s vehicle and damaged other property along Hollow Road.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen, and the truck did not possess the correct license plate.

Guess also had methamphetamine inside the vehicle and his wallet. An open, and cold, alcoholic beverage was also inside the vehicle.

Guess confirmed to police that he had used meth and drank alcohol today. He was charged with fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container inside a vehicle.