WCDTF arrests Bowling Green man following drug investigation

Robert D. Thomason, 39, was arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Bowling Green on Dec. 8, 2020.

(WARREN COUNTY JAIL)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man was arrested after a drug investigation.

Robert D. Thomason, 39, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Meth) 1 Count (Others Pending); Unlawful Possession of a Meth Precursor, 1st Offense (Enhancement); Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd Degree, Police Officer; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Failure to Signal; Excessive Window Tint; and Failure to Wear Seat Belts.

The arrest occurred at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Lily Road and Audubon Drive in Bowling Green.

Thomason was under surveillance following two previous covert drug purchases. After committing traffic violations he was stopped on Glen Lily Road by the KSP Interdiction Team and he fled on foot after a brief encounter.

Thomason led the police on a foot pursuit for about a block on Audubon Drive where he resisted by assaulting police. They took him into custody after overcoming the resistance. Thomason was treated and released from the Medical Center at Bowling Green.

This investigation resulted from information that the Thomason was trafficking methamphetamine in the Bowling Green area, including multiple business parking lots and the 1200 block of Nutwood Ave. The investigation and drug purchases occurred over a two month period.

Methamphetamine is a very dangerous substance and when abused can and has resulted in overdose deaths. The accused has a lengthy criminal history.

The accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court. With assistance from the ATF this investigation will also be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution.