Glasgow Fire dipping trees through Dec. 23 to prevent fires

Dereck Rogers, chief of Glasgow Fire Department, said the department is offering free tree dipping through Dec. 23 at Fire Station 2.

(WCLU NEWS FILE PHOTO)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Christmastime is here, and the holiday brings lots of decorating. The Glasgow Fire Department is offering free tree dipping services to those who have a real tree.

The GFD began dipping Christmas trees on Nov. 27, and the service goes through Dec. 23. The free service is available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Fire Station 2, which is located near the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery and White Castle.

The tree is dipped in a fire retardant solution, which aids in the prevention of fires caused by dry trees.

“When choosing your Christmas tree, always select the freshest tree which will have pliable needles, a typical green color and firm needle retention. Place your tree in a container of water as soon as you get home and make sure to keep water in the container,” the Glasgow Fire Department said in a news release. “When you are ready to set the tree in the stand, cut 1” from the base as this allows the tree to drink water better.”

Trees should never be placed near a heat source, and UL approved lights should be used when decorating a tree.