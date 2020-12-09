Campbellsville University announces adjusted 2021 calendar

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University's administration has announced the adjusted academic calendar for the spring 2021 semester that runs Jan. 12-May 1, 2021.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University’s administration has announced the adjusted academic calendar for the spring 2021 semester that runs Jan. 12-May 1, 2021.

Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced the spring 2021 semester will have a unique schedule for the term.

Residence halls will open Jan. 9, 2021 with a staggered move-in system for resident students, much like the fall semester.

Remote instruction will begin on Jan. 12, 2021 and in-person instruction will occur Jan. 19, 2021 through April 23, 2021 with final examinations taking place April 26-30, 2021.

In lieu of a traditional spring break, “Tiger/Pioneer Days” will be scheduled on Feb. 10, 2021, Feb. 25, 2021 and March 16, 2021. There will be no classes on these days.

Hedgepath said classes and labs scheduled only one day each week may use one Tiger Day for planned syllabus activities if necessary.

“The spring 2021 semester will resemble fall 2020,” Hedgepath said. “In consideration for the wellbeing of the Campbellsville University family, elimination of spring break is necessary to limit travel during the semester.”

“The addition of the Tiger Days helps to provide the break that students and faculty need throughout the semester,” Hedgepath said.

The elimination of spring break adjusts the end of the academic calendar by one week. This adjustment also affects Spring 2021 Commencement.

Originally scheduled for May 8-9, 2021 ceremonies have now been moved to April 30, 2021 for graduate commencement and May 1, 2021 for undergraduate commencement.

The specific dates are as follows:

Dates Schedule

Jan. 9 On-campus staggered residence hall move-in and meal service begins

Jan. 12 Virtual classes begin

Jan. 18 Martin Luther King Jr. Day, NO CLASSES

Jan. 19 In-face instruction begins

Feb. 10 Tiger Day/Pioneer Day, NO CLASSES

Feb. 25 Tiger Day/Pioneer Day, NO CLASSES

March 6 End of first Bi-term courses

March 8 Start of second Bi-term courses

March 16 Tiger Day/Pioneer Day, NO CLASSES

April 2 Good Friday, NO CLASSES

April 23 In-seat classes end

April 26-30 Final exams

April 30 Graduate Commencement

May 1 Undergraduate Commencement

The CU Ready Plan, introduced for the fall 2020 semester, will continue to serve as the set of guiding principles for the return to campus for the spring 2021 semester.

Dave Walters, the CU Healthy-at-Work officer, said, “COVID-19 is not gone. We had sincerely hoped that we could begin a spring 2021 semester without the threat of this virus. That is not the case. We must continue to be vigilant as students return to campus. The policies and procedures implemented in the fall were effective. We will continue to follow them as we move through the spring semester.”

The plan covers areas such as hygiene, social distancing, facial coverings, health screenings, testing and contact tracing, campus and classroom safety, academic guidelines and guidelines for various parts of campus life.

The university will continue to require a virtual daily health check-in through the updated CU app, which was released in mid-August.

In the event of a positive case on campus, the university is prepared. Walters said, “We experienced positive cases in the fall, as well as close contact quarantines. We were prepared. The student services staff, along with Pioneer College Catering, were exceptional in caring for students and ensuring needs were met during individual quarantines.”

Walters added, “We are even more prepared heading into the spring semester as we have successfully dealt with cases through the fall.”

The CU Ready plan is available to Campbellsville University employees and students and is found on Campbellsville University’s website at www.campbellsville.edu/reopen.