Marriage Licenses – Week of Dec. 4, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.

Nov. 30th

Rachel Margaret Wethington, 25, of Glasgow, and Musa Mawanda, 29, of Glasgow.

Dec. 2nd

Mary Elizabeth Beaty, 25, of Glasgow, and Shamari Tiante Broome, 23, of Glasgow.

Dec. 3rd

Stacia Renee Ruben, 20, of Glasgow, and Elijah Manuel Reynolds, 20, of Glasgow.

Mary Claudean Phelps, 62, of Cave City, and James Barry Phelps, 57, of Park City.

Amy Michelle Chapman, 47, of Lucas, and Jason Matthew Layne, 48, of Lucas.