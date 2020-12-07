Page arrested after driving under influence, possessing drugs

EDMONTON, Ky. – A woman traveling along Tompkinsville Road was arrested in Metcalfe County last week.

Sherry J. Page, 36, of Summer Shade, was driving along Kentucky 163 when she was stopped, according to a news release from the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office. She was stopped due to “traffic violations.”

The deputy determined Page was under the influence of drugs, and she was arrested.

Authorities determined there was sufficient evidence to conclude that there were items of paraphernalia and methamphetamine at a nearby residence.

Page submitted to a toxicology test at T.J. Samson Hospital. She was then lodged in the Barren County Jail.

She faces charges of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (second offense), and several other charges.

Page is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9 and 30.