Boys and Girls Club to drive through Park City Saturday, hosting parade

PARK CITY, Ky. – The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow and Barren County will drive through the streets of Park City on Saturday to greet families for the holiday season.

“It’s going to be like a mini parade,” said Club employee Angela Briggs. “We’re going to have the Boys and Girls Club van decorated. We’re going to have a firetruck. Santa is going to be in the parade, as well as the Park City mayor – Mayor Poteet – and probably some of the city commissioners.”

The parade will begin on Kentucky 255 and will travel through each street in Park City. No contact will be made between the Club and the public. However, those in the parade will give out candy by throwing it to families.

“If you’re a Park City resident, Saturday morning, when you hear the sirens, you come out front to your front yard,” Briggs said. “Send your kids out there. Send your grandparents. Send whoever. We’ll bring the parade to the people.”

The parade is slated to begin at 10 a.m.