Anthony Davis Re-Signs With L.A. Lakers For Five-Years, $190M

Anthony Davis has agreed to a five-year, $190 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal also includes an early termination option ahead of the 2024-25 season, the fifth year of the deal. With four guaranteed seasons Davis is committed to the Lakers at least through his 31st birthday. The agreement comes only a day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million extension of his own deal.

James and Davis may be the NBA’s two best players entering the 2020-21 season, and the Lakers added Dennis Schroder, Wes Matthews, Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell this offseason. With those players in place, the Lakers are positioned to contend as long as James remains playing.

