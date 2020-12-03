All Four Denver Broncos Quarterbacks Fined For COVID-19 Violations

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio announced that the organization has fined starting quarterback Drew Lock and their three other quarterbacks on the roster for violating COVID-19 mask protocol. The fine amounts were not disclosed.

Jeff Driskel tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 26. Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice-squad quarterback Blake Bortles were all deemed high-risk close contacts and placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. The four quarterbacks had not been consistently wearing masks in their position meetings. All four QBs were unable to play against the Saints on Sunday. Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton was the emergency quarterback, anc finished 1-of-9 passing for 13 yards.

Lock, Rypien and Bortles were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Bortles will not be on the practice field to “limit exposure,” Fangio said. He will only be allowed to come in for his daily COVID-19 test and to pick up food.

