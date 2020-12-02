Beautification project seeks to attract travelers to city

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A project to beautify Interstate 65 exits in Bowling Green will begin next week.

Operation Pride Chairman Johnny Webb told the Bowling Green Daily News that initial landscaping will begin Dec. 7 at exits 22, 26 and 28, but “gateway” exits 20 and 30 will get more extensive work at a later date.

Webb is a former mayor of the southern Kentucky city and has led efforts to beautify the exits as a way to attract more travelers to stop and visit. Some improvements will include planting shade trees and flowering trees along with evergreens and flowers.